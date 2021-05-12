Spirits maker Diageo restarts capital return plan after strong recovery

Spirits maker Diageo said on Wednesday it was expecting organic operating profit growth to be at least 14% in its current fiscal year, while restarting its capital return program after a strong recovery led by North America.

UK-listed Diageo started the second part of its return of capital plan of up to 1 billion pounds ($1.41 billion) and was expecting to buy back shares starting today, it said, after pausing it last year because of the COVID-19 crisis.

($1 = 0.7076 pounds)

