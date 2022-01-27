Spirits maker Diageo posts 16% rise in first-half sales

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Diageo DGE.L, the maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Tanqueray gin, on Thursday said that first-half sales rose 15.8% as more consumers bought high-end spirits and bars increased orders as they reopened after coronavirus lockdowns.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu Editing by David Goodman )

