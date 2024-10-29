Spirit Technology Welcomes New Director with Share Investment

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd. (AU:ST1) has released an update.

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd has appointed Russell Baskerville as a Non-Executive Director, with a firm commitment to subscribe for 18,867,924 ordinary shares in the company through a private placement. This investment, valued at $1 million with shares priced at 5.3 cents each, signifies a strategic move for Spirit as it expands its leadership team. The share issuance is expected to settle around November 4, 2024, enhancing the company’s financial positioning.

