Spirit Technology Solutions Sees Strong Shareholder Support

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, showcasing strong shareholder support. Key resolutions included the election of directors and the approval of various share and incentive plans. The results indicate a positive outlook for the company’s governance and strategic initiatives moving forward.

