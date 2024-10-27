Spirit Technology Solutions Announces New Share Issue

News & Insights

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd. (AU:ST1) has released an update.

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd. has announced a proposed issue of 18,867,924 fully paid ordinary shares, scheduled for November 6, 2024. This move could potentially influence the company’s stock market performance and attract investor attention. The securities are intended to be quoted on the ASX, aligning with the company’s strategic financial goals.

