Spirit Technology Announces Director Departure and Stock Holdings

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd has announced that James Joughin has ceased to be a director as of November 29, 2024. Joughin holds a significant interest of 6,816,779 fully paid ordinary shares through Penbury Grange Pty Ltd. This development may be of interest to investors monitoring changes in company leadership and its potential impact on stock performance.

