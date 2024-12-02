News & Insights

Stocks

Spirit Technology Announces Director Departure and Stock Holdings

December 02, 2024 — 11:43 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd. (AU:ST1) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd has announced that James Joughin has ceased to be a director as of November 29, 2024. Joughin holds a significant interest of 6,816,779 fully paid ordinary shares through Penbury Grange Pty Ltd. This development may be of interest to investors monitoring changes in company leadership and its potential impact on stock performance.

For further insights into AU:ST1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.