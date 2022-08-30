Spirit (SAVE) to Resume Fort Lauderdale-Managua Daily Service

Spirit Airlines SAVE, which is popular for its services in terms of both affordability and convenience, recently announced the resumption of its daily, non-stop flights between Managua, Nicaragua and Fort Lauderdale.

The company plans to provide this non-stop service starting from Nov 30, 2022. This service will offer connections to 26 cities across Spirit Airlines’ network. Additionally, it will increase Spirit Airlines’ international service to 29 markets across Latin America and the Caribbean, including neighboring Central American destinations in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, and Panama.

Expressing delight at the impending resumption of services on the route, Camilo Martelo, SAVE’s Director of International Stations, said, "We're eager to welcome back our Nicaraguan Guests and excited to make travel to and from Managua accessible for families, friends, and visitors again."

We believe the improving demand for leisure travel and the need to connect workers and businesses between two regions has inspired Spirit Airlines to resume service on this route. This service should also boost Nicaragua's tourism industry by attracting more tourists to explore Nicaragua's historical sites, culture and natural views.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, Spirit Airlines carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors can consider are GATX Corporation GATX, Triton International Limited TRTN and Teekay Tankers Ltd. TNK, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

GATX Corporation has an expected earnings growth rate of 17.8% for the current year. GATX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.9%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GATX’s current-year earnings has improved 2.1% over the past 90 days. Shares of GATX have gained 7.9% over the past year.

Triton has an expected earnings growth rate of 22.4% for the current year. TRTN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.5%, on average. TRTN has a long-term expected growth rate of 10%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TRTN’s current-year earnings has improved 4.2% over the past 90 days. Shares of TRTN have increased 20.9% over the past year.

Teekay Tankers has an expected earnings growth rate of 140.1% for the current year. TNK delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 46.1%, on average. TNK has a long-term expected growth rate of 3%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TNK’s current-year earnings has improved more than 100% over the past 90 days. Shares of TNK have soared 120.3% over the past year.



