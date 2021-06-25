Spirit (SAVE) to Expand Milwaukee Service Later This Year

Spirit Airlines SAVE started operating non-stop flights to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport yesterday. The inaugural celebrations, however, brought more good news to fliers. Management of this Miramar, FL-based ultra low-cost carrier announced that additional non-stop flights to this tourist-favorite city in the state of Wisconsin will be launched later this year.

The above expansion, on materialization, will nearly triple Spirit Airlines’ flights to Milwaukee. We believe that Spirit Airlines’ decision to add flights to the city is prompted by the improving air-travel demand as more and more people get vaccinated on a daily basis.

Notably, daily flights connecting Milwaukee to Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Orlando were launched yesterday. While marking the initiation of flight services to a new destination, the carrier announced that daily flights connecting Milwaukee to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Phoenix and Tampa would be begin operations on Nov 17.

Apart from announcing these additional flights to various U.S. cities, Spirit Airlines, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), also intends to introduce flights to the Mexican city of Cancun on Dec 23. The flights will operate thrice a week. Notably, the Milwaukee-Cancun route will be the airline’s first international route from Milwaukee.

We note that Spirit Airlines is not the only carrier to have announced route expansion plans, driven by the uptick in travel demand. Carriers like JetBlue Airways JBLU, Delta Air Lines DAL and Alaska Air Group’s ALK subsidiary Alaska Airlines too recently unveiled route extension plans.

