Spirit (SAVE) to Aid Traffic With More Routes From Memphis

To expand its network, Spirit Airlines (SAVE) announced that it will start operating daily flights to Las Vegas, Orlando and Los Angeles next year. While flights to Las Vegas and Orlando will begin operating from Apr 20, 2022, the daily flights to Los Angeles will take to the skies from Jun 8.

Memphis will be the second airport to be served by Spirit Airlines. SAVE has been serving Nashville since 2019. We believe, it’s a prudent decision to add routes from Memphis as it is a favorite tourist spot and the routes will invite significant traffic. This, in turn, should boost SAVE’s top line significantly.

The excitement around Spirit Airlines’ entry in Memphis was evident from the commentary of John Kirby, vice president of Network Planning. Kirby was quoted saying "We're excited about serving Memphis because we think travelers in Western Tennessee and nearby states could use more high value flight options to popular leisure destinations."

