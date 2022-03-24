Spirit (SAVE) to Add Routes From Newark to Boost Summer Travel

To meet the anticipated demand swell during the upcoming summer season, Spirit Airlines SAVE announced its intention to expand its network. To this end, SAVE decided to add four routes from the Newark airport.

Spirit Airlines will operate four non-stop flights daily to Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Oakland and Pittsburgh. The flights to Los Angeles, Indianapolis, Oakland and Pittsburgh will commence from May 5, Jun 22, Aug 10 and Jun 22, respectively.

Expressing delight at the network expansion, John Kirby, vice president of network planning for Spirit Airlines, said: “We know people are eager to travel this summer. We are pleased to add new high-value options for guests looking to visit friends and family in northern New Jersey or for those looking for affordable options for travel from the Garden State across the country”.

Following its expansion at Newark, Spirit Airlines will offer 24 departures on peak days this summer, thus doubling in size from the 2019 level. SAVE also aims to add a temporary route to Louisville from Newark to facilitate travel from New Jersey to the Kentucky Derby (annual event held on the first Sunday of May) in Louisville.

The new routes are likely to invite substantial traffic with air travel demand picking up. This should in turn boost Spirit Airlines’ top line.

