Spirit (SAVE) Stock Moves -0.86%: What You Should Know

Spirit (SAVE) closed the most recent trading day at $13.76, moving -0.86% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.2% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had gained 18.43% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 0.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.45% in that time.

SAVE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, SAVE is projected to report earnings of -$0.36 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 142.86%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $898.38 million, up 4.98% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.23 per share and revenue of $2.93 billion. These totals would mark changes of -124.17% and -23.45%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SAVE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 124.2% lower. SAVE currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.