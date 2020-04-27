Spirit (SAVE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Spirit (SAVE) closed the most recent trading day at $12.25, moving +0.78% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.47%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had lost 26.41% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 8.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 16.09% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SAVE as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 6, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.62, down 173.81% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $848.83 million, down 0.81% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$3.32 per share and revenue of $2.38 billion. These totals would mark changes of -165.23% and -37.76%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SAVE should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 302.34% lower within the past month. SAVE is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

