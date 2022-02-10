Spirit Realty Capital's Series A Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 6%

In trading on Thursday, shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: SRC.PRA) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.50), with shares changing hands as low as $24.80 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.31% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SRC.PRA was trading at a 0.32% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 1.18% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for SRC.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Spirit Realty Capital Inc's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock :

In Thursday trading, Spirit Realty Capital Inc's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: SRC.PRA) is currently off about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SRC) are down about 1.4%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.