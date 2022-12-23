Spirit Realty Capital's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: SRC.PRA) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.50), with shares changing hands as low as $21.28 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.11% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SRC.PRA was trading at a 12.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 19.17% in the "Real Estate" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for SRC.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Spirit Realty Capital Inc's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock :
In Friday trading, Spirit Realty Capital Inc's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: SRC.PRA) is currently off about 2.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SRC) are down about 0.1%.
