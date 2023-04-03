Spirit Realty Capital's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: SRC.PRA) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.50), with shares changing hands as low as $22.93 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.91% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SRC.PRA was trading at a 7.52% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 16.47% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of SRC.PRA shares, versus SRC:

Below is a dividend history chart for SRC.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Spirit Realty Capital Inc's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock :

In Monday trading, Spirit Realty Capital Inc's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: SRC.PRA) is currently off about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SRC) are off about 1.4%.

