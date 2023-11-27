Spirit Realty Capital's Series A Preferred Stock Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: SRC.PRA) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.50), with shares changing hands as low as $23.06 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.33% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SRC.PRA was trading at a 6.92% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 18.15% in the "Real Estate" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of SRC.PRA shares, versus SRC:
Below is a dividend history chart for SRC.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Spirit Realty Capital Inc's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock :
In Monday trading, Spirit Realty Capital Inc's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: SRC.PRA) is currently up about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SRC) are up about 0.9%.
