Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (Symbol: SRC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.97, changing hands as low as $39.73 per share. Spirit Realty Capital Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SRC's low point in its 52 week range is $34.31 per share, with $44.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.01.

