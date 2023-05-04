Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) Declares $0.66 Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.66 per share ($2.65 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.66 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $37.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.09%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.39%, the lowest has been 4.59%, and the highest has been 11.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.23 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.58 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 768 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spirit Realty Capital. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 3.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRC is 0.33%, an increase of 4.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.37% to 159,890K shares. The put/call ratio of SRC is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.76% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Spirit Realty Capital is 44.03. The forecasts range from a low of 38.38 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 17.76% from its latest reported closing price of 37.39.

The projected annual revenue for Spirit Realty Capital is 778MM, an increase of 6.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.55.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 16,168K shares representing 11.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,097K shares, representing an increase of 12.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRC by 24.95% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,079K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,089K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRC by 3.33% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,313K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,984K shares, representing an increase of 7.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRC by 4.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,263K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,072K shares, representing an increase of 4.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRC by 6.78% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,598K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,462K shares, representing an increase of 3.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRC by 6.24% over the last quarter.

Spirit Realty Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a net-lease real estate investment trust ('REIT') that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases.

