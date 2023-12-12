Spirit Realty Capital Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 12/14/23, Spirit Realty Capital Inc's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: SRC.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 12/29/23. As a percentage of SRC.PRA's recent share price of $23.70, this dividend works out to approximately 1.58%, so look for shares of SRC.PRA to trade 1.58% lower — all else being equal — when SRC.PRA shares open for trading on 12/14/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.30%, which compares to an average yield of 8.17% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRC.PRA shares, versus SRC:
Below is a dividend history chart for SRC.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Spirit Realty Capital Inc's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock :
In Tuesday trading, Spirit Realty Capital Inc's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: SRC.PRA) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SRC) are up about 0.1%.
