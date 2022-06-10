Spirit Realty Capital Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 6/14/22, Spirit Realty Capital Inc's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: SRC.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 6/30/22. As a percentage of SRC.PRA's recent share price of $24.52, this dividend works out to approximately 1.53%, so look for shares of SRC.PRA to trade 1.53% lower — all else being equal — when SRC.PRA shares open for trading on 6/14/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.08%, which compares to an average yield of 7.06% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRC.PRA shares, versus SRC:

Below is a dividend history chart for SRC.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Spirit Realty Capital Inc's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock :

In Friday trading, Spirit Realty Capital Inc's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: SRC.PRA) is currently down about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SRC) are down about 1.7%.

