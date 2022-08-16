Spirit Realty Capital, Inc.'s (NYSE:SRC) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?

Most readers would already be aware that Spirit Realty Capital's (NYSE:SRC) stock increased significantly by 8.6% over the past month. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Spirit Realty Capital's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Spirit Realty Capital is:

5.1% = US$224m ÷ US$4.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.05.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Spirit Realty Capital's Earnings Growth And 5.1% ROE

When you first look at it, Spirit Realty Capital's ROE doesn't look that attractive. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 6.6% either. However, the moderate 18% net income growth seen by Spirit Realty Capital over the past five years is definitely a positive. So, the growth in the company's earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared Spirit Realty Capital's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 11%.

NYSE:SRC Past Earnings Growth August 16th 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Spirit Realty Capital fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Spirit Realty Capital Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Spirit Realty Capital seems to be paying out most of its income as dividends judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 82%, meaning the company retains only 18% of its income. However, this is typical for REITs as they are often required by law to distribute most of their earnings. In spite of this, the company was able to grow its earnings by a fair bit, as we saw above.

Besides, Spirit Realty Capital has been paying dividends over a period of nine years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 71%. As a result, Spirit Realty Capital's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 4.7% for future ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Spirit Realty Capital has some positive attributes. That is, quite an impressive growth in earnings. However, the low profit retention means that the company's earnings growth could have been higher, had it been reinvesting a higher portion of its profits. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

