Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.638 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.08% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $47.87, the dividend yield is 5.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SRC was $47.87, representing a -8.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.29 and a 62.82% increase over the 52 week low of $29.40.

SRC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). SRC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.05. Zacks Investment Research reports SRC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.83%, compared to an industry average of 2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the src Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SRC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SRC as a top-10 holding:

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (JRE)

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NETL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NETL with an increase of 2.69% over the last 100 days. JRE has the highest percent weighting of SRC at 5.29%.

