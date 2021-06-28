Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.625 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that SRC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $48.85, the dividend yield is 5.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SRC was $48.85, representing a -4.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.17 and a 66.16% increase over the 52 week low of $29.40.

SRC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). SRC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.28. Zacks Investment Research reports SRC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .95%, compared to an industry average of -2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SRC Dividend History page.

