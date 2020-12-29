Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.625 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that SRC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $41.12, the dividend yield is 6.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SRC was $41.12, representing a -24.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $54.63 and a 123.84% increase over the 52 week low of $18.37.

SRC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) and Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM). SRC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.08. Zacks Investment Research reports SRC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -16.09%, compared to an industry average of -6.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SRC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SRC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SRC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWY with an increase of 11.34% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SRC at 3.56%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.