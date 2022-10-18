Public Companies
Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) insiders sold US$1.1m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

The fact that multiple Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Spirit Realty Capital

The Executive VP, Jay Young, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$883k worth of shares at a price of US$46.38 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$35.79). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Spirit Realty Capital insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
NYSE:SRC Insider Trading Volume October 18th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Spirit Realty Capital

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Spirit Realty Capital insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about US$28m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Spirit Realty Capital Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Our analysis of Spirit Realty Capital insider transactions leaves us cautious. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Spirit Realty Capital. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Spirit Realty Capital has 3 warning signs (1 is significant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

