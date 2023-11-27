Spirit Realty Capital (FRA:21S1) Price Target Increased by 7.54% to 39.74

The average one-year price target for Spirit Realty Capital (FRA:21S1) has been revised to 39.74 / share. This is an increase of 7.54% from the prior estimate of 36.96 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 31.98 to a high of 55.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.24% from the latest reported closing price of 37.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 727 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spirit Realty Capital. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 21S1 is 0.31%, a decrease of 7.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.03% to 160,708K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 13,598K shares representing 9.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,329K shares, representing a decrease of 34.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 21S1 by 31.07% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,954K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,138K shares, representing a decrease of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 21S1 by 0.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,472K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,305K shares, representing an increase of 3.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 21S1 by 5.26% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,417K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,286K shares, representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 21S1 by 14.01% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 3,817K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 861K shares, representing an increase of 77.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 21S1 by 218.09% over the last quarter.

