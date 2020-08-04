US Markets
SPR

Spirit posts second straight quarterly loss as virus hits aero parts demand

Contributor
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

Airplane parts maker Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc reported a loss for the second straight quarter on Tuesday, as its main customers Boeing Co and Airbus SE further cut production due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Airplane parts maker Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc SPR.N reported a loss for the second straight quarter on Tuesday, as its main customers Boeing Co BA.N and Airbus SE AIR.PA further cut production due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spirit, among the air industry's biggest parts suppliers, posted a net loss of about $256 million, or $2.46 per share, in the second quarter ended July 2, compared with a profit of $168 million, or $1.61 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue plunged 68% to $644.6 million.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPR BA AIR

Other Topics

Companies

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular