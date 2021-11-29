Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (STXB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (STXB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STXB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 71.43% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $27.79, the dividend yield is 1.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STXB was $27.79, representing a -8.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.46 and a 80.45% increase over the 52 week low of $15.40.

STXB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG). STXB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.59. Zacks Investment Research reports STXB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 32.6%, compared to an industry average of 25.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the stxb Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

