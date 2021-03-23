Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (STXB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 24, 2021

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (STXB) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STXB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.87, the dividend yield is 1.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STXB was $22.87, representing a -6.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.50 and a 155.25% increase over the 52 week low of $8.96.

STXB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). STXB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.79. Zacks Investment Research reports STXB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -4.97%, compared to an industry average of 11.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STXB Dividend History page.

