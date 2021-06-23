Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (STXB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 24, 2021

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (STXB) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STXB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that STXB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.45, the dividend yield is 1.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STXB was $23.45, representing a -5.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.94 and a 125.48% increase over the 52 week low of $10.40.

STXB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) and HDFC Bank Limited (HDB). STXB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.15. Zacks Investment Research reports STXB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 19.61%, compared to an industry average of 25.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STXB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.