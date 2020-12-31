Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (STXB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 04, 2021

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (STXB) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STXB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 28.57% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of STXB was $16.73, representing a -28.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.48 and a 86.72% increase over the 52 week low of $8.96.

STXB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). STXB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.42. Zacks Investment Research reports STXB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 6.43%, compared to an industry average of -15.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STXB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

