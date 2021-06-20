Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Spirit of Texas Bancshares' shares before the 24th of June in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 30th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.09 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.36 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a trailing yield of 1.6% on the current share price of $23.01. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Spirit of Texas Bancshares paid out just 12% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Spirit of Texas Bancshares's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 35% per annum for the past five years.

Given that Spirit of Texas Bancshares has only been paying a dividend for a year, there's not much of a past history to draw insight from.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Spirit of Texas Bancshares? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Spirit of Texas Bancshares more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Spirit of Texas Bancshares for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Be aware that Spirit of Texas Bancshares is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

