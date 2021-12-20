Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) insiders sold US$5.1m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

Many Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Spirit of Texas Bancshares

The insider, Steven Kidd, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.4m worth of shares at a price of US$23.69 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$27.63). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 4.9% of Steven Kidd's stake.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 1.07k shares for US$24k. On the other hand they divested 216.09k shares, for US$5.1m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:STXB Insider Trading Volume December 20th 2021

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares. In total, insiders dumped US$98k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Spirit of Texas Bancshares Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Spirit of Texas Bancshares insiders own about US$109m worth of shares (which is 23% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Spirit of Texas Bancshares Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But it is good to see that Spirit of Texas Bancshares is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Spirit of Texas Bancshares you should be aware of, and 1 of these can't be ignored.

Of course Spirit of Texas Bancshares may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.