Spirit enters into bankruptcy proceedings, CVS names new directors: Morning Buzz

Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists.

Wells Fargo upgraded CVS Health (CVS) to Overweight, upped price target to $66

Robinhood (HOOD) upgraded to Buy at Needham after Trump's election win

Roku (ROKU) upgraded at Baird, here's why

Needham downgraded Biogen (BIIB) to Hold on lack of share catalysts

Wall Street rolled out coverage of Ingram Micro (INGM) with mostly bullish views

Warner Bros. Discovery ( WBD) has settled its breach of contract lawsuit against the National Basketball Association via an agreement that will keep the company in business with the league for at least the next decade, WSJ reports

HSBC (HSBC) is urging hundreds of managers to reapply for positions in the firm's newly formed corporate and institutional banking division as CEO Elhedery looks to boost efficiency, Bloomberg reports

Goldman Sachs (GS) is speaking with potential partners as it plans to spin out its digital-assets platform into a new company, Bloomberg says

Netflix (NFLX) secured exclusive U.S. rights to stream the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2027 and 2031, NY Times reports

Disney (DIS) has pulled an untitled "Star Wars" movie previously slated for a 2026 from its release calendar, Variety says

Near midday, the Dow was down 22.89, or 0.05%, to 43,422.10, the Nasdaq was up 124.93, or 0.67%, to 18,805.05, and the S&P 500 was up 24.87, or 0.42%, to 5,895.49.

