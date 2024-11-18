News & Insights

Spirit enters into bankruptcy proceedings, CVS names new directors: Morning Buzz

November 18, 2024 — 12:00 pm EST

Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists.

1. STOCK NEWS:

2. WALL STREET CALLS:

3. AROUND THE WEB:

  • Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has settled its breach of contract lawsuit against the National Basketball Association via an agreement that will keep the company in business with the league for at least the next decade, WSJ reports
  • HSBC (HSBC) is urging hundreds of managers to reapply for positions in the firm’s newly formed corporate and institutional banking division as CEO Elhedery looks to boost efficiency, Bloomberg reports
  • Goldman Sachs (GS) is speaking with potential partners as it plans to spin out its digital-assets platform into a new company, Bloomberg says
  • Netflix (NFLX) users reported livestream crashes during the fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, NY Times reports
  • Disney (DIS) has pulled an untitled “Star Wars” movie previously slated for a 2026 from its release calendar, Variety says

4. MOVERS:

5. EARNINGS/GUIDANCE:

INDEXES:

Near midday, the Dow was down 22.89, or 0.05%, to 43,422.10, the Nasdaq was up 124.93, or 0.67%, to 18,805.05, and the S&P 500 was up 24.87, or 0.42%, to 5,895.49.

