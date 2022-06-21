Spirit dogfight costs more by the day

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - JetBlue Airways has made good on a promise to increase its all-cash offer for ultra-budget carrier Spirit Airlines in return for due diligence. The airline on Monday bumped http://mediaroom.jetblue.com/investor-relations/press-releases/2022/06-20-2022-214013479 up its bid from $30 to $32 per share – plus a $1.50 dividend – now that the target has fully opened its books.

Conditions have become choppier since JetBlue first attempted to break up Spirit’s friendly deal with Frontier in April. High-yield spreads have widened, effectively increasing the cost of debt by half. Since JetBlue’s offer is not subject to financing, Spirit investors might not care. But if they vote down Frontier’s offer at a scheduled meeting on June 30 it could complicate negotiations about an alternative deal.

Long-term shareholders might care more about the cost for Frontier. Spirit’s suitor probably needs to bump the cash component of its mostly-stock offer to compete. But since Spirit shareholders will own nearly half the combined company, the burden of any increase in interest payments will fall on them, too. Frontier already looked like it might need to stretch to the limit to fend off JetBlue. Doing so has become even more costly. (By Jonathan Guilford)

