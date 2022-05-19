Spirit board urges shareholders to reject JetBlue's tender offer
May 19 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N said on Thursday its board had urged shareholders to reject the unsolicited buyout offer from JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O.
The offer was not in the best interest of the low-cost carrier and its stockholders, Spirit said.
