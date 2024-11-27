Spirit Blockchain Strengthens Position with New Acquisition

SPIRIT Blockchain Capital, Inc. (TSE:SPIR) has released an update.

Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. has acquired Dogecoin Portfolio Holding Corp., strengthening its position in the Dogecoin ecosystem and expanding opportunities for both retail and institutional investors. This move reflects the company’s commitment to transforming asset management through tokenization, offering secure and transparent investment options.

