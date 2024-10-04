Spirit Airlines's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with significant funds have taken a bearish position in Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in SAVE usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 12 options transactions for Spirit Airlines. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 25% being bullish and 50% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 11 are puts, valued at $1,529,420, and there was a single call, worth $25,200.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $1.0 to $12.5 for Spirit Airlines over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Spirit Airlines's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Spirit Airlines's significant trades, within a strike price range of $1.0 to $12.5, over the past month.

Spirit Airlines Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SAVE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $1.0 $0.8 $1.0 $2.00 $470.4K 27.1K 800 SAVE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $0.84 $0.5 $0.78 $1.50 $281.1K 15.7K 3.6K SAVE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $13.45 $9.2 $11.5 $12.50 $172.5K 393 150 SAVE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $0.61 $0.55 $0.61 $1.50 $152.5K 9.1K 2.7K SAVE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $0.69 $0.4 $0.55 $1.00 $99.7K 794 2.2K

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines Inc serves the United States, Latin America, and Caribbean as an airline operator. It primarily offers customers unbundled base fares to strip out any unneeded travel amenities. If needed, a customer can elect for additional options at an extra charge. Flight crews are entirely interchangeable across all aircraft, and maintenance and other support services are simplified due to not having an overly complex fleet. The company has one operating segment, air transportation, owing to its system wide route structure. It may decide to expand its network if a market is underserved or overpriced. The majority of revenue is derived from the United States.

Current Position of Spirit Airlines With a volume of 14,670,477, the price of SAVE is down -25.89% at $1.66. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

