Spirit Airlines to Resume Flights to Haitian Destination

With demand for leisure travel improving, Spirit Airlines SAVE decided to broaden its network by restarting service to the Haitian city of Cap-Haitien. Service on the Cap-Haitien-Fort Lauderdale route is scheduled to resume on Dec 3, 2020.

By recommencing non-stop flights to this favorite tourist spot, Spirit Airlines aims to take advantage of the impending winter holiday season. Additional traffic on the route will boost revenues for the airline, which like other carriers is suffering coronavirus-induced revenue weakness.

The flights on the above route will operate thrice a week, such as Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. Spirit Airlines’ decision to resume flights to the northern part of Haiti should be warmly welcomed by the people of that region as it will offer them the sole nonstop travel option, connecting the area with the United States. Notably, the flights will connect Cap-Haitien to 22 major cities in the United States.

We remind investors that Spirit Airlines’ association with Haiti is not new as it started operations to the country back in 2007 with its first flight to Port-au-Prince. Subsequently, the carrier, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), expanded its Haitian operations. Nonstop service to Cap-Haitien was initially launched in 2018. The carrier had reportedly discontinued flights on the Fort Lauderdale-Cap-Haitien route in June 2019. Notably, this Miramar, FL-based airline already transported in excess of one million passengers between the United States and Haiti.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Spirit Airlines apart, the gradual uptick in leisure-travel demand prompted the likes of Alaska Air Group ALK, JetBlue Airways JBLU and Allegiant Travel Company ALGT to recently add a few routes.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.