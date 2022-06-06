Spirit Airlines To Evaluate JetBlue's Updated Proposal - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) confirmed Monday that it has received an updated buyout proposal from JetBlue Airways (JBLU). Spirit's board will evaluate JetBlue's updated proposal in accordance with the terms of the company's merger agreement with Frontier and respond in due course. Spirit shareholders do not need to take any action at this time.

Earlier today, JetBlue said it submitted an improved proposal to the Board of Spirit to acquire all of the outstanding common stock of Spirit. The proposal offers Spirit stockholders aggregate consideration of $31.50 per share in cash, comprised of $30 per share in cash at the closing of the transaction and the prepayment of $1.50 per share of the reverse break-up fee.

JetBlue's latest offers represents a 51% premium to the value of the Frontier transaction as of June 3, 2022, a 52% premium to Spirit's latest closing price, and a 45% premium to Spirit's unaffected share price.

JetBlue noted that the improved proposal offers Spirit stockholders an enhanced reverse break-up fee of $350 million, or $3.20 per Spirit share, payable to Spirit in the unlikely event the transaction is not consummated for antitrust reasons. It represents an increase of $150 million, or $1.37 per Spirit share, to the reverse break-up fee JetBlue has previously offered to pay, and is $100 million greater than the amount being offer by Frontier.

