Companies

Spirit Airlines to buy 100 Airbus A320neo family aircraft

Contributor
Rachit Vats Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

U.S. budget carrier Spirit Airlines Inc said on Monday it will buy 100 Airbus A320neo-family jets to be delivered through 2027, with options to purchase up to 50 additional aircraft.

Dec 24 (Reuters) - U.S. budget carrier Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N said on Monday it will buy 100 Airbus A320neo-family jets to be delivered through 2027, with options to purchase up to 50 additional aircraft.

The deal includes a mix of Airbus A319, A320, and A321 models, the company said.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Rachit.Vats@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3798; Reuters Messaging: rachit.vats.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets Commodities

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular