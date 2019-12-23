Spirit Airlines to buy 100 Airbus A320neo family aircraft

Dec 24 (Reuters) - U.S. budget carrier Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N said on Monday it will buy 100 Airbus A320neo-family jets to be delivered through 2027, with options to purchase up to 50 additional aircraft.

The deal includes a mix of Airbus A319, A320, and A321 models, the company said.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

