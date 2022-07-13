Spirit Airlines To Adjourn Special Meeting Of Stockholders

(RTTNews) - Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) said the company plans to reopen and immediately adjourn its Special Meeting of Stockholders relating to the proposed merger deal with Frontier until July 27, 2022, at which time the Special Meeting will reconvene. The decision is in response to the request set forth in the letter from Frontier (ULCC) dated July 10, 2022, the company noted. The Spirit Board reiterated its commitment to the Frontier transaction and strongly recommended stockholders vote for the merger.

Spirit will continue to solicit proxies from its stockholders with respect to the proposed merger with Frontier, and will continue discussions with Frontier and JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU).

