News & Insights

Markets
SAVE

Spirit Airlines Sinks On Cancellation Of Merger Agreement With JetBlue

March 04, 2024 — 10:11 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) are falling more than 14 percent Monday morning after the airliner announced cancellation of its merger agreement with JetBlue Airways. In January, a U.S. court had blocked the deal on anti-competition concerns.

"we concluded that current regulatory obstacles will not permit us to close this transaction in a timely fashion under the merger agreement," said Ted Christie, Spirit's President and Chief Executive Officer."

SAVE, currently at $5.71, has traded in the range of $4.04 - $19.69 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SAVE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.