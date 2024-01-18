Spirit Airlines shares reel from JetBlue deal roadblock

Updates share movement, adds graphic

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Shares of Spirit Airlines SAVE.N extended losses to a third session on Thursday over investor concerns about the financial future of the low-cost carrier after a U.S. judge blocked its $3.8 billion merger with JetBlue Airways JBLU.O.

Spirit was down about 15% in morning trade, partly due to Citi downgrading its rating to "sell" from "neutral". The stock has shed more than half of its value since the deal was blocked over anti-competition concerns on Tuesday.

The ultra-low-cost carrier's profitability struggles, driven by high operational costs and persistent supply-chain issues, have triggered doubts about the firm's capacity to settle its outstanding debt due next year.

JetBlue shares were up about 1% in morning trade.

"Although JetBlue and Spirit can still appeal Tuesday's court ruling, it is unclear why JetBlue wouldn't cut its losses here and recognize that it avoided a risky bid on a highly levered carrier with steep losses," Citi analyst Stephen Trent wrote in a note.

Some analysts said the company might contemplate a bankruptcy filing to streamline its balance sheet and reorganize into a financially robust airline.

Following the merger ruling, Spirit faces increased turnaround risk and "significant refinancing risk in the next year with its $1.1 billion loyalty program debt coming due in September 2025," credit rating agency Fitch said in a report on Wednesday.

Spirit's ratio of enterprise value to sales for the next 12 months is 1.3, compared with 0.6 for suitor JetBlue, according to LSEG data. A low ratio implies a more attractive investment opportunity.

Spirit Airlines shares have underperformed peers in the last year https://tmsnrt.rs/47LJ9GV

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Shivansh.Tiwary@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9708363192;))

