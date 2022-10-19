Markets
Spirit Airlines Shareholders Approve Merger With JetBlue Airways

(RTTNews) - Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) announced Wednesday that its stockholders approved the merger agreement with JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU).

Based on the preliminary voting results provided by the independent inspector of election at the special meeting of stockholders held today, more than 50% of the outstanding shares of Spirit common stock voted in favor of the transaction.

The final voting results of the special meeting, as tabulated by an independent inspector of elections, will be filed on a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals. Spirit and JetBlue expect to conclude the regulatory process and close the transaction no later than the first half of 2024.

