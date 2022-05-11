Commodities
Spirit Airlines sets June 10 date for shareholder vote on Frontier deal

May 11 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N will hold a shareholder meeting on June 10 for a vote on its proposed merger with Frontier Group Holdings Inc ULCC.O, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Spirit earlier this month rejected JetBlue Airways Corp's JBLU.O $33-per-share takeover offer, saying it had a low likelihood of winning approval from government regulators.

Frontier and JetBlue have been in a battle for Spirit, arguing that a merger with Spirit will help them better compete with legacy carriers, or the "big four" airlines that control nearly 80% of the U.S. passenger market.

