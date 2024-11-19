News & Insights

Spirit Airlines Seeks Amendments for Chapter 11 Restructuring

November 19, 2024 — 08:48 am EST

Spirit Airlines ( (SAVE) ) has shared an announcement.

Spirit is seeking to amend bankruptcy provisions in its 8.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2025, aiming to streamline its restructuring process through a consent solicitation. With over 78% of noteholders supporting the changes, Spirit plans to initiate Chapter 11 proceedings in New York. This restructuring aims to address financial challenges while navigating potential risks inherent in the bankruptcy process, including liquidity concerns and impacts on stakeholders.

