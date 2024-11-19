Spirit Airlines Seeks Amendments for Chapter 11 Restructuring

Spirit Airlines ( (SAVE) ) has shared an announcement.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Spirit is seeking to amend bankruptcy provisions in its 8.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2025, aiming to streamline its restructuring process through a consent solicitation. With over 78% of noteholders supporting the changes, Spirit plans to initiate Chapter 11 proceedings in New York. This restructuring aims to address financial challenges while navigating potential risks inherent in the bankruptcy process, including liquidity concerns and impacts on stakeholders.

For detailed information about SAVE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.