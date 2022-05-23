Commodities
Spirit Airlines says its shareholders unlikely to vote against Frontier deal

Contributor
Rajesh Kumar Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

CHICAGO, May 23 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines SAVE.N Chief Executive Ted Christie said on Monday it is unlikely that the company's shareholders would vote against its proposed merger with Frontier Group Holdings Inc ULCC.O.

Christie, however, said the ultra-low-cost carrier intends to remain a stand-alone entity if shareholders reject the deal.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((rajeshkumar.singh@thomsonreuters.com; +1-313-484-5370; Reuters Messaging: rajeshkumar.singh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

