Spirit Airlines says its shareholders unlikely to vote against Frontier deal

CHICAGO, May 23 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines SAVE.N Chief Executive Ted Christie said on Monday it is unlikely that the company's shareholders would vote against its proposed merger with Frontier Group Holdings Inc ULCC.O.

Christie, however, said the ultra-low-cost carrier intends to remain a stand-alone entity if shareholders reject the deal.

