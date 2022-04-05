Commodities
SAVE

Spirit Airlines says it received merger proposal from JetBlue

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jim Young

Spirit Airlines on Tuesday said it received an unsolicited offer from JetBlue Airways for about $3.6 billion, potentially snarling merger plans between Frontier Group Holdings and Spirit.

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, April 5 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines SAVE.N on Tuesday said it received an unsolicited offer from JetBlue Airways JBLU.Ofor about $3.6 billion, potentially snarling merger plans between Frontier Group Holdings ULCC.O and Spirit.

Shares of Spirit rose 22%, their highest level since mid-February. Airline stocks have suffered as air travel fell-off dramatically during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Sprit's 52-week high of $39.19 is $6 above the reported offer from JetBlue of $33 per share.

Earlier, the New York Times reportedthe $33 a share JetBlue offer, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Spirit declined to comment beyond a written statement. Frontier and JetBlue, the sixth largest U.S airline, did not immediately comment. The U.S. Justice Department, which would review any merger proposal, declined to comment.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel, Bernard Orr)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SAVE JBLU

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

While Volatility Has Come Down, Stocks and Commodities Are Still Sensitive to Headlines

Mar 29, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular