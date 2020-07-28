Commodities
SAVE

Spirit Airlines says 20% to 30% of workers at risk of furloughs - CEO's memo

Contributors
Tracy Rucinski Reuters
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

U.S. low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines is preparing to inform unions on Friday that 20% to 30% of workers including pilots and flight attendants may be furloughed in October, according to a memo from the CEO sent to employees on Tuesday.

CHICAGO, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines SAVE.N is preparing to inform unions on Friday that 20% to 30% of workers including pilots and flight attendants may be furloughed in October, according to a memo from the CEO sent to employees on Tuesday.

Spirit Airlines confirmed the memo, which was viewed by Reuters, was sent on Tuesday but said it has no further comment.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and David Shepardson; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((tracy.rucinski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SAVE

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why Nasdaq LBMA OTC Data is a Key Resource For Metals Data

    BNP Paribas Senior Precious Metals Sales Leon Edery joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss why Nasdaq LBMA OTC Data is a key resource for metals data.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular