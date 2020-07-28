Spirit Airlines says 20% to 30% of workers at risk of furloughs - CEO's memo

CHICAGO, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines SAVE.N is preparing to inform unions on Friday that 20% to 30% of workers including pilots and flight attendants may be furloughed in October, according to a memo from the CEO sent to employees on Tuesday.

Spirit Airlines confirmed the memo, which was viewed by Reuters, was sent on Tuesday but said it has no further comment.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and David Shepardson; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((tracy.rucinski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.